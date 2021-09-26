Sunday, September 26, 2021

Syria sees surge in cases

Hospitals in Syria's Damascus and the coastal province of Latakia have reached capacity due to rising coronavirus admissions, a health official said.

"We have started transferring Covid-19 patients from the province of Damascus to the (central) province of Homs, and from Latakia to the province of Tartus," Tawfiq Hasaba, a health official, was quoted as saying by Syrian regime TV.

The move came after "hospitals in these areas reached capacity because of a large spike in coronavirus cases," he added.

"It is the first time the number of cases reaches 400" in one day, Hasaba said, adding that the number of new infections was highest in Damascus, Aleppo and Latakia.

Syria's 442 new coronavirus infections in regime-held areas the day before was a new daily record. The country has so far suffered 32,580 cases and 2,198 deaths in regime-controlled territory.

Cases of Covid-19 have also increased alarmingly over the past weeks in Syria's rebel-controlled northern region of Idlib, local authorities said.

Italy reports 44 deaths, 3,099 new cases

Italy has reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 50 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,099 from 3,525.

Singapore reports 1,939 cases, highest since April last year

Singapore's health ministry has reported1,939 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Turkey administers over 107.6M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 107.64 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures.

More than 53.39 million people have received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while over 43.43 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 86 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry recorded 25,861 new coronavirus cases and 228 more fatalities over the past day.

Paraguay: finally a day with no deaths

For the first time since March 2020, Paraguay has recorded a day free of Covid deaths, the health ministry announces.

The pandemic has killed 16,188 people there with the deaths peaking in July 2021 until officials finally recorded a day without deaths.

US has enough vaccines for boosters, kids' shots

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, US health authorities have said that they're confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future.

Ghana receives 1.5M doses of vaccine from Germany

Ghana has received 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from Germany.

Deputy Health Minister Mahama Asei Seini said: “I am happy to inform Ghanaians that 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses were sent to Ghana by Germany,” according to the Information Ministry.

UK records 32,417 new cases, 58 deathsUK has reported 32,417 cases and 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Tourism shredded by coronavirus in Zimbabwe

The once popular Lion & Cheetah Park, located some 25 kilometers (16 miles) west of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, is now mostly empty, hosting only a handful visitors in months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even Chinhoyi Caves, once a tourist hub, has lost the mob of visitors to coronavirus and business is in the doldrums, according to tourism activists in the town which is 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Harare.

“Before the pandemic, we had about 120 000 people that were employed in the tourism sector. I can safely say there were 40 to 45 percent of jobs that were lost during this period,” Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesman Godfrey Koti said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has really decimated the tourism sector in a very big way,” he said.

Multiple scans reveal organ damage from long Covid-19

UK researchers have been examining MRI scans to identify how the virus does long term damage to our internal organs, not just the lungs as suspected, but the heart and other organs as well.

The study, called Coverscan, has been carried out by Perspectum a medical innovations company based in Oxford who examined 550 patients with no pre existing conditions before their Covid-19 infection.

Compared to a group of 100 healthy individuals, research found 70 percent of the patients had an impairment to at least one organ.

A third had damage to at least two organs, and heart damage was found in seventeen percent of the group.

Russia reports 805 deaths in a day

Russia has recorded its another high daily death toll following a spurt in cases linked to the Delta variant and a lacklustre vaccination drive.

A government tally reported 805 fatalities and 22,498 new cases over the past 24 hours.