The dress that singer Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance has sold for $243,200, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the late diva's life auctioned in California.

The green and black bamboo print garment was sold on Sunday, for 16 times its estimated value, at auction house Julien's.

Winehouse wore the dress at a concert in Belgrade in 2011. A month later, on July 23, she died from acute alcohol poisoning at 27.

The dress was the highlight of an 800-item collection of personal effects, ranging from bras and DVDs to books and make-up that were sold by Winehouse's parents, Mitch and Janis.

Another highlight of the sale was the heart-shaped handbag custom-made by Moschino that Winehouse used at the 2007 Brit Awards, which sold for $204,800.

Many of the other dresses she wore in performances sold for between $12,500 and $150,000.