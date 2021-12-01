“A ramble through the fields with the family turned into an incredible discovery,” Jim Irvine, son of landowner Brian Naylor in Rutland, East Midlands, tells Historic England – officially the Historic Buildings and Monuments Commission for England. He was walking through his family’s land during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when something out of the ordinary caught his eye.

“Finding some unusual pottery amongst the wheat piqued my interest and prompted some further investigative work. Later, looking at the satellite imagery I spotted a very clear crop mark, as if someone had drawn on my computer screen with a piece of chalk! This really was the ‘oh wow’ moment, and the beginning of the story,” he goes on to say.

Indeed, what Irvine had discovered was something amazing: a mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad, dating back to Roman times.

"This is certainly the most exciting Roman mosaic discovery in the UK in the last century. It gives us fresh perspectives on the attitudes of people at the time, their links to classical literature, and it also tells us an enormous amount about the individual who commissioned this piece,” John Thomas, Deputy Director of ULAS and project manager on the excavations, says.

“This is someone with a knowledge of the classics, who had the money to commission a piece of such detail, and it's the very first depiction of these stories that we've ever found in Britain.”

Historic England says the discovery is “the first Roman mosaic of its kind in the UK,” and adds that “Today [November 25, 2021], a rare Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex have been protected as a scheduled monument by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.”

A team from University of Leicester Archaeological Services (ULAS), working in partnership with Historic England and in liaison with Rutland County Council led the path to the decision.