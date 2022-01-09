Sunday, January 9, 2022

Thousands protest virus rules in European cities

Several thousand protesters have marched in Brussels to oppose anti-coronavirus regulations, as European governments mull tighter rules in the face of the Omicron wave.

There was no repeat of the violence that had marred previous, larger demonstrations in the Belgian capital, although police intervened to surround a small group that approached the EU headquarters.

Meanwhile, thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital to protest against compulsory vaccination for certain groups and professions.

The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in central Prague to question the effectiveness of the current vaccines and reject the vaccination of children before marching through the capital, chanting “Freedom, freedom.”

Kuwait, Qatar daily infections at a new high

Daily infection rates reported by Kuwait and Qatar have soared past previous peaks recorded in the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, as cases rise across all Gulf states.

Kuwait reported on Sunday 2,999 new cases, its fourth day of case numbers exceeding a high of 1,993 seen in July last year. Kuwait had seen below 50 daily cases during the last quarter of 2021.

Qatar reported on Saturday 3,487 new cases — or almost 10 percent of those tested — outpacing a previous high of 2,355 seen in May 2020.

UK records over 140,000 new infections

Britain has reported a drop in new infections and fatalities.

It registered 141,472 new cases on Sunday, down from 146,390 cases on Saturday, while the number of new deaths reported fell to 97 from 313, official figures showed.

Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus in recent weeks, though death rates have been lower than during previous waves of the disease.

German vaccine mandate 'could take months' to pass

Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament.

Berlin daily Tagesspiegel has reported that implementation could be delayed until June.

Among those who oppose a vaccine mandate are some members of the Free Democrats, who are part of the ruling coalition, and Germany's former health minister who pledged last summer not to introduce a general vaccine mandate.

Philippines reports record daily cases at 28,707

The Philippines has reported a record number of cases, registering 28,707 new infections, the Health Ministry said.

There were 15 fatalities, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the total death toll to 52,150.

The country has reported a total of more than 2.96 million cases since the pandemic started.

China reports 165 new cases, Omicron detected in Tianjin

China has reported 165 confirmed cases for January 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 95 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces.

At least two local cases found in the northern coastal city of Tianjin, which shares a border with the capital city Beijing, were caused by the Omicron variant, state television reported on Sunday.

Africa's total cases top 10 million

Africa has registered a total of more than 10 million cases, according to figures from the African Union's health watchdog.