'Don't ever stop rocking!' US singer Meat Loaf dies at 74
Nicknamed Meat Loaf, Marvin Lee Aday's single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" topped the charts in 28 countries and won him a Grammy Award.
Meat Loaf's hit singles include "Bat Out of Hell" (1977), "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" (1977) and "I'm Gonna Love Her for Both of Us" (1981). / Reuters
January 21, 2022

US singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" rock anthem, has died aged 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," read a statement on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

No cause of death was given in the statement.

The beefy Texas-born singer distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.

His 1977 "Bat out of Hell" album, which reportedly sold some 43 million copies, is one of the highest-selling ever.

After a career rut, Meat Loaf enjoyed a revival with his biggest success in 1993: the single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" topped the charts in 28 countries and won him a Grammy Award.

Six-decade long career

According to the statement on Facebook, his career spanned six decades that saw him sell more than 100 million albums and appear in more than 65 movies.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," it said.

"From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

Born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, Meat Loaf's early years in Texas were rough.

But the bullying at school over his weight - the nickname Meat Loaf came early - was followed by the devastating loss of his mother to cancer while he was still a teenager.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
