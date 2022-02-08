Jane Campion's gothic Western "The Power of the Dog" has led the Oscars nominations, fending off a crowded field of movies from a year in which Covid-weary audiences slowly headed back into movie theatres.

The movie about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana released by Netflix earned 12 nods on Tuesday ahead of next month's Oscars gala, including best director – making Campion the first female auteur nominated twice in Academy Award history.

"The Power of the Dog" was also nominated for best picture, and landed acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion was last nominated 28 years ago for "The Piano."

Sprawling sci-fi epic "Dune" landed in second place overall, landing 10 nods including best picture, although its director Denis Villeneuve was overlooked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As expected, the adaptation of Frank Herbert's sprawling novel set on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms scored well across technical categories including cinematography, visual effects and sound.

Other coveted directing slots went to Kenneth Branagh for black-and-white childhood drama "Belfast" and Steven Spielberg for musical "West Side Story," with each film securing seven nominations.

Spielberg's decision to remake the most honoured musical in Oscars history had been criticised as unnecessary by some, but it won over voters to earn a best picture nomination, and another for supporting actress for Ariana DeBose as Anita.