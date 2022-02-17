Michael Masi has been removed as Formula One race director over his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, which led to Max Verstappen being controversially crowned world champion.

"Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA," read a statement by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Thursday.

"Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as Race Director, assisted by Herbie Blash (formerly deputy under Whiting) as permanent senior advisor."

Masi was heavily criticised for the sequence of events that led to Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Briton of a record eighth title.

Masi's removal – which comes just three years since he was appointed following the death of Whiting prior to the 2019 campaign – elicited sympathy for the Australian official from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

'The right decision'

"I have a lot of respect for Michael for what he has done," said Leclerc at the launch of his car for the 2022 season on Thursday.

"He had a difficult job, especially in Abu Dhabi. Whatever happened it was always going to be controversial. But the FIA has made a decision, has a lot more info and I fully trust it is the right decision."