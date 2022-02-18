Researchers from University of Toledo in Ohio, United States, reviewed Covid-19 hospitalisation data from all over the globe and found that supplements that boost the immune system such as vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc do not lower your chances of dying from the novel coronavirus.

When the novel coronavirus first emerged, healthcare workers used a variety of micronutrients as possible treatments for the illness. More recently, supplements “have been promoted by some as an alternative to safe and proven vaccines.”

And yet, Dr Azizullah Beran says there is little evidence that supplements and micronutrients work to stave off the coronavirus, even though people showed persistent interest in them.

In the paper, the research team wrote that “Micronutrient supplements such as vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc have been used in managing viral illnesses. However, the clinical significance of these individual micronutrients in patients with Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) remains unclear.”

The researchers say that they conducted a meta-analysis of multiple studies from around the world “to provide a quantitative assessment of the clinical significance of these individual micronutrients in Covid-19.”

“A lot of people have this misconception that if you load up on zinc, vitamin D or vitamin C, it can help the clinical outcome of Covid-19,” says Beran, an internal medicine resident at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. “That hasn’t been shown to be true.”

Beran is the lead author on a new paper that greatly enhances the emerging medical consensus that micronutrient supplements are “not an effective treatment for Covid-19.”

The researchers write: “We identified 26 studies (10 randomised controlled trials and 16 observational studies) involving 5,633 Covid-19 patients that compared three individual micronutrient supplements (vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc) with SOC [standard-of-care].”

Nine of the studies were on vitamin C in 1,488 patients (605 receiving vitamin C and 883 in SOC). The researchers found that “vitamin C supplementation had no significant effect on mortality, … intubation rate, or LOS [length of hospital stay].”