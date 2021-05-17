A fish believed to be near extinct was rediscovered by shark fishermen off the coast of Madagascar. The coelacanth, with a history going back 420 million years ago, is referred to as the “four legged fossil fish” and is alive and well in the Indian Ocean, Newsweekreports.

Non-profit environmental conservation platform Mongabay Newswarns that “Demand for shark fins and oil has led fishers in southwestern Madagascar to set gill-nets in deeper waters. They are finding — and possibly harming — previously-unknown populations of these West Indian Ocean coelacanths.”

Scientists believed coelacanths went extinct about 66 million years ago, until a living specimen was found in 1938 off the coast of South Africa. Since then, there have been more incidents of the coelacanth (Latimeria chalumnae) getting caught off the coastlines of South Africa, Tanzania, and the Comoros Islands. According to Mongabay News, there is also “a different coelacanth species [that] turned up in Indonesian waters [Latimeria menadoensis].”

Researchers writing for the South African Journal of Science note that “The advent of deep-set gillnets, or jarifa, for catching sharks, driven by the demand for shark fins and oil from China in the mid- to late 1980s, resulted in an explosion of coelacanth captures in Madagascar and other countries in the Western Indian Ocean.”

Newsweek notes that the shark fishermen’s deep-set gillnets (jarifa) “are able to reach where coelacanths gather, about 328 to 492 feet (100 m to 150 m) below the water's surface.” According to Mongabay News, coelacanths are found in “undersea canyons at depths between 100 and 500 metres.”

Coelacanths “belong to an ancient group of fishes whose origins can be traced back 420 million years. They have eight fins, large eyes and a small mouth, and a unique pattern of white spots allowing each fish to be individually identified. They weigh up to 90 kilogrammes and give birth to live young after a gestation period of 36 months,” Mongabay News notes.

Of the two species, the West Indian one (Latimeria chalumnae) is “classified as Critically Endangered by the IUCN [International Union for Conservation of Nature], while a similar species found in the seas around Indonesia (L. menadoensis) is classified as Vulnerable.”

The critically endangered West Indian coelacanths caught off the shores of Madagascar are especially under threat, the authors of the South African Journal of Science article say. Andrew Cooke, Michael N. Bruton, and Minosoa Ravololoharinjara write that “The jarifa gillnets used to catch sharks are a relatively new and more deadly innovation as they are large and can be set in deep water.”

They warn that “There is little doubt that large mesh jarifa gillnets [one of two sizes of gillnets] are now the biggest threat to the survival of coelacanths in Madagascar. The nets are set in deep water, generally between 100 m and 300 m, within the preferred habitat range of coelacanths, and, unlike trawl nets, can be deployed in the rugged, rocky environments which coelacanths prefer.” They go on to say that the nets would be undetectable to the fish which have poor eyesight and in fact may even be attractive to them as they tend to be baited with smaller fish.