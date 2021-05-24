The 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia (the Venice Biennial) finally opened its doors to the public on Saturday, May 22, 2021, having been twice postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turkey is taking part, with a project titled Architecture as Measure, at the Arsenale venue.

Curator of Venice’s 17th International Architecture Exhibition Hashim Sarkis poses the question “How will we live together?” as the overarching theme of the Biennale Architettura 2021. In his statement, Sarkis refers to the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc on the world, and says: “The current global pandemic has no doubt made the question that this Biennale Architettura is asking all the more relevant and timely, even if somehow ironic, given the imposed isolation.

“It may indeed be a coincidence that the theme was proposed a few months before the pandemic. However, many of the reasons that initially led us to ask this question - the intensifying climate crisis, massive population displacements, political instabilities around the world, and growing racial, social, and economic inequalities, among others - have led us to this pandemic and have become all the more relevant.”

Coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and curated by Neylan Turan, the Pavilion of Turkey will be on view at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition until November 21, 2021. The pavilion is inspired by curator Turan’s recently published book, Architecture as Measure, and the exhibition “positions architecture as a measure that can help assess our place on Earth and our role in relation to those with whom we live together: as architects with the actors of other disciplines and domains of work, and as a species alongside more-than-human others.”

According to the news release, the exhibition Architecture as Measure “focuses on the politics and nuances of the seemingly mundane aspects and sites of architectural construction, juxtaposing them with their planetary counterparts through geographies of resource extraction, material supply chains, maintenance and care in Turkey and beyond.” The Turkish pavilion will be presented through an installation, an online publication, and storytelling.

Noting that the curatorial team was not aware of the long process ahead of it because of the pandemic, curator Neyran Turan says the extension of the project over “such a long period of time” allowed them to consider what would go into the pavilion deeply and thoroughly.