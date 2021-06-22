The 28th Istanbul Jazz Festival dates and lineup has been announced. The festival will be held between September 1 and September 18 this year in open air venues throughout the city, and will also include free concerts for anyone to attend.

The festival this year will be a breath of fresh air, with pandemic restrictions being gradually relaxed in Turkey with the vaccination programme moving at warp speed. The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) General Manager Gorgun Taner said “We have once again realised what a primary requirement arts and culture is and that it should always be prioritised, after the last one and a half years that will be remembered as a unique time period.”

“As life is going back to ‘normal’ we cannot wait to get back together at concerts,” he added. Ironically, Taner was speaking to the press, but over a Zoom conference.

“We are working to revive Istanbul’s culture and arts scene with our festivals. The 28th Istanbul Jazz Festival will offer a rich and varied programme all around Istanbul's parks and open air venues, including free concerts that will be open to visitors from all ages.”

He emphasised that “We will remember, together, how good music is for us,” thanking the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism and festival sponsor GarantiBBVA in addition to other supporters, concert attendees and all artists that are a part of the festival.

GarantiBBVA Vice President Isil Akdemir Evlioglu expressed her enthusiasm for open air concerts, saying the pandemic had cut off people from the streets, from live performances and concerts for a long while. “We missed our city’s vivacious, music-filled atmosphere,” she said.

She added that the festival was focused on accessible cultural creation, as well as gender balance such as represented by the Keychange programme. The festival, a member of the programme, was able to reach its goal of 50-50 percent representation before its deadline of 2022 by achieving equality in representation this year.

Akdemir Evlioglu also mentioned the reduction of carbon footprint of the festival, saying this goal was a vital one for Turkey and the world.

Istanbul Jazz Festival Director Harun Izer explained that the festival was being planned for September – rather than its usual slot in July -– due to considerations of current circumstances. “Despite the difficult conditions, IKSV will organise the Istanbul Jazz Festival in cooperation with performance artists and other cultural workers and help revive culture and arts activities in the city and bring musicians once again to the stage and to their listeners.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale for Tulip Card holders - loyalty cards for IKSV supporters - starting on July 6, 2021, and will go on sale for the general public on July 9, 2021. They will be available at passo.com.tr and the main IKSV box office in Sishane, in the Beyoglu district. Between July 9 and July 15, 2021, tickets will be sold at a 20 percent discount to GarantiBBVA credit card holders.

The motto for this year’s festival is #cazhissediyorum, meaning “I feel jazz.” This enthusiastic and happy motto heralds the arrival of better days after the pandemic, filled with music and joy.

Stars all around