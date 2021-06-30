Despite numerous injuries, Wimbledon organisers remain defiant and are defending the state of their grass courts as concerns mount from players that the surface is too slippery, and dangerous.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday after slipping and injuring her leg in the opening set against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court.

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino also quit at two sets apiece against eight-time champion Roger Federer after sliding over on Centre Court and injuring his knee.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic slipped and fell twice in the first set of his first-round match against Jack Draper on Monday, while twice champion Andy Murray said he felt that Centre Court was too slippery with the sliding roof closed.

The opening two days of the Championships have been wet, with play disrupted on uncovered outside courts while the Centre Court and Court One roofs have been well-used.

The All England Club said the courts, which were unused last year after the tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, have been prepared in the usual meticulous way by the groundstaff.

"Each grass court is checked by the Grand Slam Supervisors, Referee's Office and Grounds team ahead of play commencing, and on both days of the Fortnight they have been happy with the conditions and cleared the courts for play," the club said in a statement.

"The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No.1 Court for long periods.

This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface.

"With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up."

'You have to move very carefully'

Wimbledon's lawns are prepared using state-of-the-art turf technology with measurements taken every morning for hardness and moisture content.

Even under the roof, the advanced air conditioning system removes moisture from the air to prevent the surface sweating.