British police have opened investigations into the racist abuse of three Black players who missed penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final.

The Metropolitan Police on Monday condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Sako, and said they will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts published soon after Italy won Sunday's shootout 3-2 after the match ended 1-1.

The English Football Association said it was “appalled” by the “disgusting behavior,” adding that social media companies should take action to make their platforms free from this “abhorrent” abuse.

“We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,” the FA said.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences."

A Twitter spokesperson also said the platform had removed more than 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts over racist abuse directed at England football players.

All three players targeted are part of a young England squad that has been widely praised for its diversity and social conscience.

Rashford, for one, has been at the forefront of a campaign against child poverty, which convinced the British government to restore free lunches for thousands of poor children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves,” he has faced criticism for emboldening those booing the England team for taking a knee before their matches to protest against racial injustice.

Last month, Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister is “more focused on action rather than gestures.” That comment led to widespread criticism that Johnson was effectively encouraging those booing to carry on.

Three days later, his spokesman changed tack, saying the prime minister “respects the right of all people to peacefully protest and make their feelings known about injustices” and that he wanted to to cheer the team on and "not boo.”

England coach Gareth Southgate described the abuse directed at the players as “unforgivable.”