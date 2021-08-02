“When I was at university, before Turkey's Engineer Girls [programme], I did not have the courage to take steps on the path that I wanted to follow and to work in the private sector. I heard about this programme thanks to a friend of mine. Although my grade point average was very high, I did not think that I would be selected. But I was, and I came here,” says Ugurcan Kubra Asmaci, a graduate of Turkey's Engineer Girls programme.

Now a structural engineer, Asmaci adds: “Both the mentoring programme and English language classes had a huge contribution in my career path. I learned a lot from them and today I am a mentor too.”

Another TEG scholar, Aysenur Oruccu, admits that she used to be a timid, nervous student, but that has changed thanks to the programme: “In engineering, you need to control many things, be it an event or a project or people in the field. If a person cannot manage their own life first, how can they manage all the rest? Now I can manage my own life, I can draw the line where necessary, whether it’s society, or my own environment.”

TEG project assistant Pinar Engin explains that Turkey’s Engineer Girls was a project initiated in 2015 by Limak Holding, a conglomerate that “has operations in the construction, tourism, cement, infrastructure, energy, energy contracting, food and aviation sectors” according to the company website.

The project grew bigger in 2016 with the collaboration of the Limak Foundation, the Ministry of Family and Social Services, the Ministry of National Education, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Aiming to break the glass ceiling that holds women back in male-dominated fields, the focus of TEG is on engineering.

During the 2020-2021 school year, there were 130 students within the TEG programme in 36 state universities. Provided they fulfill the selection criteria, among them are “Students under state protection”, “Syrian refugee students,” “Students from the Turkey’s eastern cities (Siirt and Bitlis),” “Disabled students,” “students who graduated from Darussafaka (an established school that caters to orphans),” “students who are family of martyrs or veterans.”

UNDP Turkey’s Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Portfolio Manager Pelin Rodoplu tells TRT World that the TEG project is three pronged, covering high school, university, and professional environments. The main goal is gender equality in the engineering field. In high schools, TEG holds programmes to explain that there is no gender in vocations; it provides mentorship and introduces vocations to students.