Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her two decades ago, when she asserts she was also being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing.

In an affidavit filed with the US District Court in Manhattan, Cesar Sepulveda, identifying himself as a "corporate investigator/process server," said he left a copy of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit on August 27 with a police officer guarding the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, a property Andrew occupies.

Giuffre sued Andrew under the Child Victims Act as she was 17 at the time.

The London-based Sepulveda said police had told him a day earlier they were instructed not to accept court documents on Andrew's behalf, but upon his return was told documents would be forwarded to the prince's "Legal Team."

Police refused to let him see Andrew or to say where the prince was, he added.

Spokespeople for Andrew said on Friday that his lawyers had no comment. A source close to Andrew's legal team said the prince had not been personally served.

Epstein links

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, charged by Manhattan federal prosecutors in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself on August 10, 2019, at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail.

Giuffre sued Andrew last month, alleging he sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, when she was under 18.

Giuffre also claims Andrew abused her at Epstein's New York mansion and on Little St James, Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew was forced to step back from frontline royal duties in late 2019.