Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam has collapsed at the final hurdle with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Medvedev, playing in his third Grand Slam final, at last hoisted a trophy while avenging a straight sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

Djokovic, who was trying to become the first man in over a half-century to win all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) in the same year, arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the weight of history on his shoulders.

For the fifth consecutive match, the Serb world number one found himself in an early hole after dropping the first set.

But this time there would be no way out as the rampaging Russian Medvedev kept up the pressure with a barrage of aces while allowing Djokovic a single break.

READ MORE: Medvedev dominates Isner to face Opelka for ATP Toronto title

'Big Three' rivals tied

Djokovic will enter 2022 tied with "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries, on an all-time record 20 men's Slam titles.

Instead of joining immortals Laver and Don Budge, who completed the first men's Slam in 1938, Djokovic became the third man to fall at the final match attempting to complete the Slam after Australians Jack Crawford in 1933 and Lew Hoad in 1956.

Medvedev, 25, became the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov at the 1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open and Marat Safin at the 2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open.

READ MORE: Top seeds Medvedev, Barty secure triumphs at Cincinnati

Struggle from the start

In the biggest of Djokovic's 1,176 career matches, he made two unforced forehand errors to surrender a break to Medvedev in the first game.