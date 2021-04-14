At a placid pathway on Kashmir’s alpine heights, Afroza, 36, calmly serves tea to excited Indian tourists. Pregnant with pebbles and boulders, gurgling streams and meditative meadows, the tourist resort Doodhpathri, is a bustling retreat in the valley.

Making the most of springtime tourist footfall in the region, Afroza shows up at first light to set up her stall on the street. She comes across a strong, graceful woman, with a well-defined and thoughtful face.

“It’s a daunting task,” Afroza says coyly, as she stirs boiling tea to enhance its taste. “I do it to support my family, as there’s no alternative available to make ends meet.”

Her mild mannered nature make her an unlikely vendor despite being hailed frequently as a “difference-maker”.

Much of that praise stems from a recent viral photograph showing her preparing tea, making her an internet sensation in Kashmir.

But beyond the virtual fame, the tea seller’s story is linked with a larger crisis created by New Delhi’s unilateral decision of abrogating Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status on August 5, 2019.

“When a political lockdown made us captives amid a communication blockade, my carpet-weaver husband went jobless for months after his handloom unit shut overnight,” Afroza says at the sidelines of her stall.

“It was a harrowing time for my family. But like always, we had to rise above the situation and find a way.”

Following some brainstorming, an idea emerged.

While her husband was struggling to put food on the table of his family amid lockdown, Afroza’s brother-in-law, Muhammad Ashraf — with whom she can be seen in the viral photo — helped her setup the tea stall at a popular tourist destination.

But the desperate measure took time to take off. New Delhi’s new edicts had brought Kashmir’s economic engine to a grinding halt. Alongside an increasing military build-up, tourists were asked to leave Kashmir.

Amid rumours, fears began to build in a region divided between India and Pakistan — nuclear-armed neighbours who previously fought three wars over Kashmir. Since 1948, the troubled territory remains one of the longest running international disputes.

As tensions between India and Pakistan began to simmer after abrogation, people like Afroza fretted within the four-walls of their homes. But the timely street stall saved her sanity.

“However, amid communication blockade, tourists took time to arrive,” she says, as yet another group of travel-weary tourists pulled over from their sightseeing journey to have a cup of tea.

“Initially, I would serve tea to some of the lockdown-laden locals who managed to bypass security checks to come to the meadow for some rest and recuperation.”

With Kashmir’s eight million strong populace held hostage in their homes with additional security reinforcements shadowing their streets, shops and shelters, many Kashmiris were yet again going the extra-mile to help each other as the entire region became an “information black hole”.

“Since resilience has always been a hallmark of Kashmiris, I witnessed the same when many people would stop by my stall to make sure to keep my street kitchen running,” Afroza says. “Their comforting conversations conveyed a deep sense of community compassion and concern amid the crisis. And it made those tough times a bit easy.”

Before venturing out to ward off post-abrogation destitution, Afroza would stockpile her stuff and set her street kitchen up with a gas-stove, a few utensils, tea ingredients, Makai Cxhott (a cornmeal flatbread), South Asian pickles and some snacks.

In her circles, Afroza has always been known for her tea-making skills. She started sourcing a natural blend of traditional Noon Chai (Kashmiri traditional pink salty tea made with rolled green tea leaves, milk and baking soda) and saffron kahwah with no artificial flavouring.

Today, her Noon Chai resonates deeply with tea-lovers. That spirit was captured in the viral picture that triggered a warm response — with netizens calling it “an act of resilience in the region under a multi-front economic offensive.”