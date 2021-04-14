Wednesday, April 14

France to offer free therapy for children affected by Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced free psychological counselling will be provided to children and teenagers having mental health difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those ages 3 to 17 will be entitled to 10 free sessions with a psychologist, with a doctor’s prescription.

Macron announced the additional help after meeting doctors and families at a paediatric psychiatric unit. His office says the plan will run for the duration of the pandemic.

Doctors have reported surges of psychiatric emergencies involving young people, including attempted suicides, panic attacks and other symptoms of mental anguish.

Italy to get 7 million does of Pfizer vaccine

Italy is set to receive an additional 7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of June.

“Finally, a bit of good news,” the commissioner for Italy’s Covid emergency, Franceso Paolo Figliuolo, says from the tiny northern region of Aosta.

He says the additions were the result of an increase in arrivals to Europe of 50 million Pfizer doses. It is the third boost in doses of the Pfizer vaccine ordered by Italy, which already was set to receive some 25 million doses by the end of June.

Puerto Rico government closes all beaches

The government of Trinidad and Tobago says it is closing all beaches in the twin-island nation for three weeks to stem a rise in coronavirus cases.

Officials also say they’re banning indoor dining at restaurants, bars and casinos. Only groups of five, instead of 10, will be allowed to gather in public. The measures take effect at midnight Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago had previously canceled one of the biggest carnival celebrations in the Caribbean for this year.

EU President announces contract extension for vaccines with Pfizer

The head of the European Union’s executive arm has announced plans for a major contract extension for vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine through 2023. Pfizer has been a mainstay of the EU’s vaccination drive so far.

Von der Leyen expressed full confidence in the technology used for the Pfizer vaccine, which is different from the technology behind the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Romanian health minister fired

Romania’s prime minister fired the country’s health minister, after a series of incidents related to the virus pandemic created tensions within the governing coalition.

The move came a day after Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu reportedly made changes to the criteria the government uses to determine which virus-control restrictions to impose on local areas without informing Prime Minister Florin Citu.

Citu said the leader of USR-PLUS political alliance, Dan Barna, will serve as interim health minister.

Malawi to destroy 16,000 expired Covid vaccines

Malawi will destroy over 16,000 expired coronavirus vaccines donated to the impoverished country by the African Union three weeks before their use-by-date, a health official said.

The southern African country received 102,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs last month but 16,400 were not administered before they expired.

"We will now destroy and dispose of (them)," Malawi's health secretary Charles Mwansambo told AFP.

India authorises emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V

India has authorised the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and will fast-track approval for other shots already passed by other major countries, authorities said, as infection rates soared to a new record high.

The government has faced mounting calls to approve more vaccines during the surge among the 1.3 billion population and a slower-than-expected mass inoculation drive.

Belgium to allow restaurants, cafes to serve outdoors from May 8

Belgium will allow restaurants, cafes and bars to reopen outdoor eating and drinking areas on May 8, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference.

The country will also on Sunday end a blanket ban on non-essential travel abroad, but only for trips to other EU countries, and testing and quarantine requirements remain in place.

And a nighttime curfew will be lifted from May 8, with a condition that groups were no bigger than three people, he said.

Production of Russia's Sputnik vaccine to begin in Serbia – makers

Moscow announced the start of production of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Serbia, the first European country outside Russia and Belarus to begin manufacturing the jab.

"Serbia has become the first country in Southern Europe to produce Sputnik V," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has backed the financing of the vaccine, said in a statement.

A RDIF spokesman told AFP that Serbia would be the first European country apart from Russia and Belarus to produce Sputnik.

US administers 194.8 million doses of vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 194,791,836 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 250,998,265 doses, the USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 am ET, the agency said.

Moderna shot production unlikely to rise significantly in next few months - CEO

The pace of Moderna Inc's vaccine production is unlikely to speed up markedly in the next few months, though the US drugmaker expects output to have increased significantly by 2022, its chief executive said.

The US government has urged Moderna to speed up its production and delivery schedules for the shots after it temporarily halted the shipment of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine amid reports that six women developed rare blood clots after getting the shot.

"Adding big chunks of capacity takes time," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said during an investor call.

Spain confident on vaccination targets despite J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a US suspension of the Johnson & Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said.

Spain received an initial delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot drug on Wednesday, which the Health Ministry said would be kept in storage pending new guidance from the European Medicines Agency, expected next week.

Greece orders Covid self-testing for service workers

Greece will make self-testing for Covid-19 compulsory for service workers in sectors including shops, restaurants and transport, authorities said, as the government looks to gradually reopen the economy.

Greece, which coped relatively well during the first wave of the pandemic, was forced to tighten restrictions to combat a surge in infections from late last year.

After starting mass distribution of home-testing kits for high school students and teachers before they returned to classes this week, testing will be extended to more workers, Greek ministers said.

As well as retail, restaurant and transport staff, workers in cleaning services, hair salons and betting shops will be required to do one test a week from April 19, Labour Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told a weekly briefing.

Ireland's first dose vaccination target still on track - minister

Ireland's plan for 80 percent of adults to receive at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of June remains on track after Pfizer Inc-BioNTech announced additional European deliveries, its health minister said.

Ireland restricted the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine this week, while Johnson & Johnson delayed delivery of its shot to Europe. Dublin will also decide over the next week whether to extend the gap between inoculations of the Pfizer jab to eight or 12 weeks, Stephen Donnelly said.

"It's been a bumpy week but ultimately we're still on target," Donnelly told Newstalk radio, adding the government would focus on first doses, having previously forecast that 70 percent of adults would be fully vaccinated by July.

Turkey logs highest daily virus infections, deaths

Turkey recorded 62,797 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, registering the highest daily death toll and rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

With Wednesday's numbers, the total number of cases recorded in Turkey have surpassed 4 million. The total death roll rose to 34,737, according to the data.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases.

Portugal extends virus emergency until end of April

Portugal's parliament extended a state of emergency for 15 days as health experts warned that a gradual relaxation of strict lockdown rules now underway could soon lead to a significant jump in coronavirus cases.

The state of emergency grants the government powers to take emergency measures such as imposing a nighttime curfew if deemed necessary, though the general trend is currently to ease a lockdown imposed in January to curb what was then the world's worst virus surge.

Portugal started lifting restrictions last month and has since reopened some schools, restaurant and cafe terraces, museums and hair salons.

People have flocked out of doors to enjoy the warmer spring weather, to see loved ones and enjoy a meal outside after more than two months stuck at home.

Fauci says pause on J&J shot should not prompt vaccine hesitancy

Top US health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against the virus saying US regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots, following reports it can cause blood clotting, should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that US regulators' quick response to the clotting reports should give Americans more confidence, not less, that any shots they receive will be safe.

Italy reports 469 coronavirus deaths

Italy reported 469 coronavirus-related deaths against 476 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,168 from 13,447.

Italy has registered 115,557 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.81 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital - not including those in intensive care - stood at 26,369, down from 26,952 a day earlier.

There were 216 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 242 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased slightly to 3,490 from a previous 3,526.

Some 334,766 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 304,990, the health ministry said.

Canada says it won't restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine at this time

Canada's health ministry said it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine at this time after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.

A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Canada stop offering the vaccine to people under 55. The panel is now reviewing that advice, the health ministry said in a statement.

Finland latest to mix vaccines as AstraZeneca crisis delays rollout

Finland said people aged under 65 who got a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot may get a different vaccine for their second dose, as authorities warned about delays to the country's roll-out.

The Institute of Health and Welfare said it was possible to give a second dose from another manufacturer to people aged under 65 who have already been given AstraZeneca and are scheduled to receive a second dose in the coming weeks.

It's the third country after France and Germany to consider mixing vaccines as they limit the use of the AstraZeneca shot amid concerns about blood clots.

UK reports daily cases up slightly at 2,491

Britain reported 2,491 new cases, government data showed, up slightly from 2,472 on Tuesday.

A further 38 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, meaning there were 234 deaths between April 8 and 14, an increase of 9.3 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A total of 32.37 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 8.17 million people had received a second dose.

Lithuania to introduce 'Covid-19 passports' for certain groups

Lithuania agreed to roll out national digital Covid-19 immunity certificates by early May to allow some people to bypass restrictions on certain activities including dining indoors, attending sporting events and holding large parties.

A QR code called Freedom ID will be available to those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as well as those who have previously contracted the virus and recovered. Those who test negative for the virus also will be eligible.

"This will be an incentive for the decision to get vaccinated", Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told a televised government meeting.

Swiss gov't looks to boost domestic Covid-19 vaccine, therapy production

Switzerland will investigate ways to strengthen domestic vaccine and drug development and production, the government said, reacting as global demand far outstrips supply due to rising infections at home and abroad.

"The Interior Ministry will be tasked with working together with the Finance Ministry and Department of Economic Affairs to determine in what form the federal government can strengthen the development and production of Covid-19 medicines, including vaccines and treatment, in Switzerland," the Swiss government said in a statement.

Officials in Bern added that changes to the country's Covid-19 law last month have already provided flexibility for the government in boosting domestic production for the pandemic.

Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant mutating, may become more dangerous - study

Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly Covid-19 surge in the Latin American country that has raised international alarm, is mutating in ways that could make it better able to evade antibodies, according to scientists studying the virus.

Research conducted by the public health institute Fiocruz into the variants circulating in Brazil found mutations in the spike region of the virus that is used to enter and infect cells.

Those changes, the scientists said, could make the virus more resistant to vaccines - which target the spike protein - with potentially grave implications for the severity of the outbreak in Latin America's most populous nation.

Hungary to reopen restaurant terraces next week – PM Orban

Hungary will allow restaurant terraces to reopen once 3.5 million people are inoculated against Covid-19, a target expected to be hit sometime next Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban also said schools can be reopened gradually, meaning kindergartens will reopen from next Monday, while classroom teaching will resume only in the first four grades of primary schools, with other years to go back to school on May 10.

EU drug regulator to issue recommendation on J&J vaccine next week

Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it expects to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine next week and that it continues to believe that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects.