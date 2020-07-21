The Indian Premier League has seized upon the postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup to propose holding its cash bonanza tournament in the United Arab Emirates from September.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said on Tuesday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India was seeking government permission to finally stage the event after multiple hold-ups because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board is confident it can assemble stars from around the world to line up for the eight IPL teams from late September to early November. The UAE would be hosting the IPL for the second time in six years.

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," Patel said.

He added that the exact dates would be decided by the IPL's governing council next week. Media reports have predicted the IPL would run from September 26 to November 7.

Patel would not say whether the games would be played behind closed doors. A final decision would rest with the UAE and Indian authorities.

The IPL is the BCCI's main revenue earner. The Indian board has said it would lose more than $500 million if this year's tournament does not go ahead.

The seven-week tournament, which normally plays to packed stadiums across the country of 1.3 billion people, is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy.

'Tough call'

The BCCI had to wait until the International Cricket Council formally postponed the World Cup on Monday before announcing its new plan.