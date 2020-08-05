POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Trips to Mars could happen soon after successful SpaceX rocket test
Several previous prototypes exploded during ground tests during a learning process of trial and error.
Trips to Mars could happen soon after successful SpaceX rocket test
The Starship SN5 prototype has successfully conducted a 150-metre test flight on Tuesday from SpaceX’s Boca Chica test site in Texas.
August 5, 2020

SpaceX has successfully completed a test flight for its future Mars rocket ship which the company hopes to use one day to colonise Mars.

"Mars is looking real," SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday after the test.

The current Starship prototype is fairly crude: it's a large metallic cylinder, built in a few weeks by SpaceX teams on the Texas coast, in Boca Chica, but it's still smaller than the actual rocket will be.

Several previous prototypes exploded during ground tests, during a learning process of trial and error.

READ MORE: Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back

In images shared by several space specialists, including the space news website NASASpaceFlight.com, the latest prototype, dubbed SN5, reached an undetermined altitude before descending to land in a cloud of dust, demonstrating good trajectory control.

"And when the smoke cleared, she stood there majestically, after the 150 meter flight!" tweeted NASA's top scientist, Thomas Zurbuchen.

Recommended

READ MORE: SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings

The so-called "hop test" was planned to reach a 150-metre altitude, but SpaceX has not confirmed any details about the test flight.

In 2019, an earlier prototype,  the smaller Starhopper, flew to 150 metres in altitude and returned to land.

The Starship envisioned by Musk will be 120 metres tall and will be able to land vertically on Mars.

"We are going to the Moon, we are going to have a base on the Moon, we are going to send people to Mars and make life multi-planetary," Musk said Sunday, after welcoming two NASA astronauts back from the International Space Station.

The astronauts had traveled in the Dragon capsule developed by SpaceX.

READ MORE:SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame