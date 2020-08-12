Gulsin Onay is a pianist with more than 20 albums to her name. Her latest, simply titled Ludwig van Beethoven, and recorded at the beginning of the year, was released in August 2020. It celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of the famed German composer. It features works from three periods of his life. The three piano sonatas are Piano Sonata No.8 in C minor Op. 13 “Pathetique”, Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major Op. 53 “Waldstein” and Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op. 111. There is also the F major WoO 57 Andante favori, which Beethoven often played in his concerts; he had originally composed it as the second movement of the Waldstein sonata but then changed it in favour of a shorter movement.

Making the best of a bad situation

“At the beginning of the year, I was looking at a very heavy concert schedule,” Onay says. Then came the pandemic. “For the past six months, we have all been talking about scheduling them for next year without any clear dates. I have so many concerts next year that I will have to play day and night to catch up!” she laughs.

“All joking aside, the concerts that are most difficult to schedule are those that feature orchestras, so we need to find works suitable for a smaller ensemble. For example, Mozart’s Concerto No. 12 requires only 12 to 14 players. There are arrangements of the Chopin piano concertos for quartets,” she says. “We will have to be seated apart on stage and the audience will have to be socially distanced, sitting in separate rows.”

“I embraced social media during the pandemic,” Onay says. “The first concert I performed on social media had 930,000 viewers. It gave me a great sense of camaraderie, a sense of union and a morale boost to be able to meet with listeners this way,” she adds. “I couldn’t hear the applause, but I could feel their presence.”

Onay’s husband Tony, who was able to join her in Ankara a day before Turkey shut down its air space as a protective measure against the coronavirus, helped her with a more elaborate setup which means she has been able to simultaneously broadcast on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

“I play a wide repertoire,” Onay says. “Not on Sundays only, but I play almost every day, marking composers’ birthdays, death anniversaries, or for example playing the ‘Moonlight Sonata’ when there is a full moon,” she adds.

While “nothing compares to concert halls” in terms of acoustics and connection with a live audience, Onay says she still prepares for each transmission as if it were a physical concert.

The International Gumusluk Music Festival

Gumusluk is a seaside village and fishing port in Bodrum, Mugla Province, southwestern Turkey. This year it will play host to the 21st International Gumusluk Music Festival, which will take place over four weeks from August 17 to September 17.

Gulsin Onay is the artistic consultant of the event, and is excited about the musicians who have agreed to travel to Bodrum especially for it. She highlights the opening concert with Roseanne Philippens (violin) and Michail Lifits (piano) from the Netherlands.