In 2012, five women met at a leadership workshop in Turkey: Arzu Gunesli, Idil Ander Dede, Kristina Steinbuechel, Pınar Gokpinar and Suna Ozpar. At a meeting on social projects, they decided on the Campus of Colours project.

The Campus of Colours project was initially geared towards disabled youth but after the women discussed their idea with various universities, institutions and their peers, they changed their mind. The feedback they received was that this should be an inclusive, mixed project, of differently abled university students, some with disabilities, and some without.

Gokpinar stresses the importance of accessibility in their programme. “We have a great desire to see them participate in daily and corporate life,” she says. “In Turkey, about 6.6 percent of the population has some kind of disability,” she continues. “That’s equal to the population of Eastern Turkey region.”

“We worked a lot starting in 2012,” Pinar Gokpinar says, “and changed our content by the end of 2014. We started our first programme in February 2015 with 33 students, half of whom were disabled.”

The programme is from November to May, on 14 Saturdays, each class called a ‘module’. This year there will be an additional 4 modules during the week for further education.

It is based on three pillars. The first is personal development, where speakers from different disciplines talk to the participants.

The second is employment, getting ready to be employed. The career day organised by the Campus of Colours welcomes both new graduates as well as graduates from previous seasons.

The third is a focus on NGOs. Each university student works within a team and meets with an NGO chosen by the Campus of Colours. That way, they become familiar with NGOs and get to work on a project that they are interested in.

Gokpinar tells TRT World that at first the programme would last three months, then it became six months. Now, the leadership and social responsibility programme is seeking participants for its eighth season.

“We will take 65 students,” Gokpinar says. “Everyone has had complaints about having to go online during the pandemic,” she adds, “but for us it has been a blessing in disguise.”