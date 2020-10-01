The month-long FIPP World Media Congress recently ended on September 30, 2020, bringing together “the world’s most important media leaders.” A major media event with a self-described “unique global footprint,” FIPP World Media Congress featured delegates from more than 40 countries, “representing some of the world’s most iconic media and tech businesses and brands.”

Adama Juldeh Munu was born and raised in London, UK, a first generation migrant from a family who originates from Sierra Leone. “I have been working as a journalist for the last eight years,” she says, “and the past two at TRT World.”

At TRT World, she works in the news department, working for the television programme Newsfeed as a digital journalist. She was co-awarded by FIPP [the International Federation of Periodical Publishers] with the Rising Stars in Media Award.

The global trade association was founded in 1925 in France and is “one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious” ones.