TRT World journalist wins prestigious FIPP award
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
TRT World journalist wins prestigious FIPP awardAdama Juldeh Munu represented TRT World at the FIPP World Media Congress and is the co-winner of the Rising Stars in Media Award. We talked to her to find out more.
Adama Munu with her colleagues in a time before the coronavirus.
October 1, 2020

The month-long FIPP World Media Congress recently ended on September 30, 2020, bringing together “the world’s most important media leaders.” A major media event with a self-described “unique global footprint,” FIPP World Media Congress featured delegates from more than 40 countries, “representing some of the world’s most iconic media and tech businesses and brands.”

Adama Juldeh Munu was born and raised in London, UK, a first generation migrant from a family who originates from Sierra Leone. “I have been working as a journalist for the last eight years,” she says, “and the past two at TRT World.”

At TRT World, she works in the news department, working for the television programme Newsfeed as a digital journalist. She was co-awarded by FIPP [the International Federation of Periodical Publishers] with the Rising Stars in Media Award.

The global trade association was founded in 1925 in France and is “one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious” ones.

Recommended

Munu says “to be honest, I am stunned, but humbled as well,” about being one of the joint winners of the Rising Stars Award. “At the basic level, you should give credit to yourself if you have done a good job, of course, but when you get recognition at this level…” she trails off, thrilled to be the recipient of such a prestigious and international accolade.

Asked how she would advise young hopeful journalists of today, Munu says, “I would recommend to be persistent and to read a lot and find stories you are passionate about.”

“In today’s digital era, there are many ways you can tell a story you are passionate about,” she adds.

On a final note, Munu shares her gratitude. “I’d like to pay tribute to my team who have been a great support in my journalistic career.”

We, here at TRT World, wish Adama Juldeh Munu many more successes in the future.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame