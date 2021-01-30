POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UAE to offer citizenship to investors and other professionals
"Investors, specialised talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors, and their families" would be eligible for naturalisation under the new amendment, said Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum.
UAE to offer citizenship to investors and other professionals
A picture taken on January 22, 2021 shows Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the United Arabic Emirates. / AFP Archive
January 30, 2021

The United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families, the government said.

"The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category," Dubai's ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship," Sheikh Mohammed added.

READ MORE: UAE promises free Covid-19 vaccines to attract overseas professionals

Changing policy

It was unclear if new passport holders would benefit from the public welfare system. 

Recommended

The UAE spends billions of dollars each year on free education, healthcare, housing loans, and grants for its estimated 1.4 million citizens.

Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. 

The government in recent has made its visa policy more flexible, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students, and professionals.

Last year, the government extended its "golden" visa system – which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state – to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders, and others.

An oil and gas producer, the UAE’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, prompting tens of thousands of expatriates to leave. 

READ MORE: Italy blocks arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE on concerns over human rights

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump