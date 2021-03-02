"Unorthodox" director Maria Schrader has premiered her sci-fi comedy "I'm Your Man" starring Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as a robot ready to beat human rivals in the game of love.

The Emmy winner's soulful futurist romp is one of 15 contenders for the Golden Bear top prize on Friday at the 71st Berlin film festival, which has gone all-virtual due to the pandemic.

"I'm Your Man" (Ich bin dein Mensch) sees Stevens, who is British, use his fluent German to play Tom, a remarkably lifelike Romeo custom-designed to win the heart of Berlin antiquities researcher Alma (Maren Eggert).

A company that has developed humanoids for discerning lonely hearts asks Alma if she will test out the man-machine for three weeks and then report back on her customer satisfaction.

Like any romantic comedy heroine, Alma is reluctant and sceptical at first, especially as Tom has a habit of delivering corny pick-up lines about the "deep pools of her eyes".

Although he can dance a mean rumba, he's also unfortunately incapable of understanding the humour Alma sees in slapstick YouTube videos.

But as they spend more time with each other, his algorithms become more finely tuned to Alma's tastes and desires, ironing out the flaws that doomed her past relationships.

'My silly heart'

Schrader said she was interested in turning the "dangerous" aspects of such Frankenstein tales on their head.

"We're of course marked by the stories that go differently, that end in destruction and fighting and the machine taking on a life of its own," she told an online news conference.

"Tom just wants to know how he can make Alma happy."