The head of Italy's privacy watchdog is hopeful that OpenAI would adjust its AI chatbot so it could be back online in the country at the end of April.

"We are ready to reopen ChatGPT on April 30, if there is a willingness on the part of OpenAI to take useful steps," Data Protection Authority chief Pasquale Stanzione told the Corriere della Sera daily on Tuesday.

"It seems that on the company's side there is, we'll see," he said.

Italy's watchdog temporarily blocked ChatGPT at the end of March over data privacy concerns, becoming the first Western country to take action against the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

On Tuesday, Stanzione insisted users' ages must be verified and OpenAI must "indicate a method to reduce the risk of wrong answers".

Users should be "clearly informed that their data is being used for a specific purpose, the training of the algorithm", he added.

