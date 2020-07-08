Serefiye Cistern, also known as Theodosius Cistern, is in the Cemberlitas area of Istanbul, a stone’s throw from the heart of the historic area of the town Sultanahmet. Yet somehow, it is not as well known as the Yerebatan (Basilica) Cistern. Perhaps this is because it does not have an upside down Medusa head like the Basilica Cistern, but it is worth a look nevertheless.

The Serefiye Cistern is close to 1,600 years old, having been built between 428 and 443 AD by the East Roman Emperor, Theodosius the Second.

According to its literature, its purpose was “to store water supplied by the Bozdogan Water Channel (Valens Aqueduct) that brought the water resources of the Belgrade Forest and its surroundings” on the outskirts of Istanbul.

The brochure mentions the Serefiye Cistern, along with the Binbirdirek Cistern of Philoxenos and the Basilica Cistern, as one of the ancient water reservoirs “that helped Istanbul meet its water needs for centuries.”

The Serefiye Cistern has undergone major renovations over the last eight years, culminating in 2018. During this time, it was closed to the public. Nowadays, it is a wonder to behold. The exterior is encased in a glass box - it replaced the Eminonu municipal building that was built over it in the 1950s. The interiors provide a cool escape from the summer heat.