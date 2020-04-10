Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing to a Milan cathedral bare of worshippers on Easter Sunday, hoping to bring together people isolated during the coronavirus lockdown in a livestreamed broadcast he said would not be a concert but a prayer.

Bocelli, one of the world's most famous tenors, with a wide appeal outside the traditional opera world, said the Easter event would not be a concert in the normal sense.

"The Duomo will be completely empty. This, on its own, already makes the situation abnormal," he told Reuters in an interview by Skype.

"But in this case, and I repeat, as this won't be a concert and it won't be a performance, it will be a prayer and as a consequence it will not be important who is present physically but rather who wants to be with me spiritually in that moment."

Bocelli will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world's largest pipe organs and performing a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni's Sancta Maria.

The concert, organised at the invitation of the mayor of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, the body that looks after the development and conservation of the cathedral, will be streamed on Bocelli's YouTube channel at 1700 GMT on April 12.

Bocelli, whose personal foundation helps people struggling with poverty and illiteracy, said that, like everyone else, he was worried and uncertain about the future in a world turned on its head by the coronavirus.