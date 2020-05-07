The deadly pandemic has laid bare the deficiencies of the modern nation-state model and its governments. This has been particularly stark in the most developed economies like the US, the UK and France.

The poor care of the elderly population — the segment most vulnerable to the threat presented by the coronavirus pandemic — in nursing homes across several countries has become a shocking reality, eroding citizens’ trust in their governments.

“We think, ‘these people are going to die anyway’,” said Charlene Harrington, a professor at the nursing school at University of California, San Francisco, speaking of the elephant in the room.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nursing home deaths in Europe account for half of the countries’ total deaths linked to the virus as New York reports nearly 5,000 deaths in their long-term-care facilities.

Total deaths in the American financial capital currently hover around 20,000, leading all other states as the US tops all other countries with a staggering 74,000 deaths.

In the UK, according to some researchers, nursing home deaths could be 40 percent of the total fatalities while those facilities are home to less than 1 percent of the country’s population.

In Spain, where a fiasco regarding nursing homes emerged at the beginning of the pandemic in March, nursing homes deaths stand at 16,000 more than half of the country’s nearly 26,000 fatalities.

But experts doubt the accuracy of the reported fatalities regarding nursing homes across Europe and the US as many older citizens have been found dead in their beds in Spanish care facilities and makeshift morgues in New Jersey.

Nursing home model

Professor Harrington thinks that the way the nursing home business has been conducted in the US and some other places has facilitated “a disaster in the making.”

“Nursing homes are the weak link in our healthcare system, and we’ve allowed it,” the professor told the Financial Times.

Hans Kluge, the WHO’s top official for Europe, also drew a “deeply concerning picture” of the death rates in nursing homes across Europe.