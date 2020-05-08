English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke does not believe fans will be allowed into stadiums "any time soon" and has warned that the coronavirus crisis could cost the governing body $373 million (£300 million).

Football across England has been indefinitely suspended, with the 2019/20 season in all leagues below the top four divisions already declared over.

However, there are growing fears that the 2020/21 campaign also faces huge disruption due to social-distancing guidelines.

"With social distancing in place for some time to come we do face substantial changes to the whole football ecosystem," Clarke wrote in a letter to the FA Council.

"For example, it's hard to foresee crowds of fans, who are the lifeblood of the game, returning to matches any time soon."

The Premier League is still hoping to finish the season behind closed doors, with "Project Restart" aimed at minimising a predicted $1.2 billion (£1 billion) loss if the campaign cannot be completed.