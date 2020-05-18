An international group of labor unions said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's for "systemic sexual harassment" at the fast food chain's restaurants around the world.

The suit, filed at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s offices in the Netherlands, was the first of its kind to target a multinational company, the plaintiffs said.

"McDonald's workers have sounded the alarm about sexual harassment and gender-based violence for years, but a company with a culture rotten from the top has failed to take meaningful action to address the problem," said Sue Longley, general secretary of the International Union of Foodworkers, in a statement.

"Because McDonald's has neglected to act to create a safe workplace, the Dutch government should make use of this complaint to empower workers to effectively address the rampant harassment they face under the Golden Arches," she said.

The lawsuit also targets two investment banks, APG Asset Management of the Netherlands and Norges Bank of Norway, which together have holdings worth $1.7 billion in the food giant.

The plaintiffs noted that the OECD's own guidelines "require due diligence by institutional shareholders in companies to ensure responsible business conduct."

The unions said the suit was the "first-ever complaint brought to the OECD to take aim at systematic sexual harassment at a multinational company."