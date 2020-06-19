African American filmmaker Spike Lee has released his newest film on the streaming platform Netflix. Titled “Da 5 Bloods”, the film tells the story of four black Vietnam veterans travelling back to the country to recover the remains of their squad leader, Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman), and to look for bars of gold that they left in the jungle in Vietnam that they agreed they would collect later as ‘reparations’.

The film opens with a montage of war-era interviews with figureheads such as Mohammed Ali, who says he has nothing against the Vietnamese and refuses to go to war for the United States, to Angela Davis and Malcolm X.

After the quick montage we see the four friends at the lobby of a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, happily embracing each other, all excited to go on this adventure mission.

The story soon turns ominous, of course; this being Spike Lee, nothing is as simple as it seems on the surface. Paul (Delroy Lindo, in a tour-de-force acting role that may get him an Oscar nomination), is a man who is always on the brink of snapping, full of rage and guilt, and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Otis (Clarke Peters) still has ties to Vietnam, evident when he visits Tien, the former prostitute he was in love with, who promises to set up a monetary exchange via a shady Frenchman, Desroche (Jean Reno) for the gold the men are to bring back from the jungle.

Then there’s Eddie (Norm Lewis), a self-made man who found success in auto dealerships, or so it seems, and Melvin, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr, rounds up the quartet.

The men are surprised by the unexpected arrival of Paul’s son David (Jonathan Majors), who explains that he had been worried about his father’s erratic behaviour and decided to follow him to Vietnam, despite their strained relationship.

What follows is a journey into the heart of darkness. The five men, eschewing the help their tour guide Vinh offers them, decide to wander into the jungle by themselves. Lee’s dark humour shines through in a scene at a bar called “Apocalypse Now” as the men are sent complimentary drinks by Vietnamese men their age, who Vinh informs them are his uncle and his friends, who fought for the North. “The American War” as the Vietnamese refer to it, has apparently split Vietnamese families as well, Lee points out.