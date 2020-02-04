A street art Rubik's Cube version of the "Mona Lisa" is expected to sell for up to $166,000 (150,000 euros) when it goes under the hammer in Paris this month.

Made from 330 Rubik's Cubes by the French artist Invader – famous for his ceramic Space Invaders figures inspired by the vintage pixelated video game – is called "Rubik Mona Lisa".

It is the first of a series of works in which the artist has recreated some of the great paintings of art history in Rubik's Cubes.

Invader, whose real name is Franck Slama, claimed that they the foundational creations of a new art movement called "Rubikcubism".

He has glued Space Invaders works to walls in more than 33 countries, and even inspired smartphone applications for fans trying to track them down.