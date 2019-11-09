New York rapper A$AP Rocky will return to Sweden for a concert, its promoter said on Friday, despite an assault conviction that sparked diplomatic tensions and fan fury.

"After massive support from the Swedish fans he is returning to Stockholm for an anticipated concert," entertainment company Live Nation said in a statement.

The event is scheduled for December 11 at the Ericsson Globe arena.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 following a street fight in Stockholm on June 30 in which he and his entourage were embroiled with a 19-year-old plaintiff.

Considered a "flight risk", Mayers was held in custody for a month while the case was investigated.

But he was released after the close of proceedings on August 2, pending the verdict, and immediately returned to the United States.

In mid August the Stockholm District Court announced it had found him, along with two members of his entourage, guilty and handed them suspended sentences.

Part of the brawl was captured in a video, published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ, where the rapper can be seen throwing a young man to the ground and aiming several punches at him while he is down.