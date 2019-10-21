At least 55 elephants have died in a game park in western Zimbabwe since September from starvation caused by a severe drought, the wildlife agency said on Monday.

Zimparks spokesman Tinashe Farawo said the animals had died near water holes dotted around the Hwange National Park, a sign that they had travelled long distances to access water.

Investigations showed that at least 55 elephants had died from lack of food and water in the park, which holds the biggest elephant herd of 50,000 animals.

"The situation is dire. The elephants are dying from starvation and this is a big problem," said Farawo.

Farawo said there was "massive destruction" of vegetation in Hwange caused by elephants, which were also foraying in villages near the game park, increasing human-widllife conflict.

More than 200 people have died from elephant attacks in the past five years, according to Zimparks (Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority).