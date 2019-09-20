"Game of Thrones" will seek to make Emmy history one final time Sunday when television's best and brightest gather at a glamorous ceremony in Los Angeles to bid farewell to a number of long-running hit shows.

Despite its misfiring finale which divided fans, the fantasy epic about feuding families and flame-shooting dragons secured a whopping 32 nominations for this year's Emmys — television's version of the Oscars.

The most decorated fictional show in Emmys history, "Thrones" has twice won 12 awards in a single season.

It is well on its way to besting that record this year, with 10 awards already bagged in lesser categories at last week's Creative Arts Emmys, including for the show's blockbuster special effects and mock-medieval swords-and-bodices costumes.

It is the overwhelming favourite to add the top drama series prize to its haul on Sunday.

"All signs point to 'Game of Thrones' picking that up," predicted Variety's Michael Schneider.

"Even if fans weren't necessarily loving that final season...it doesn't matter — if the voters love it, then that's what's going to win the Emmy," he added.

The Television Academy's 24,000-plus voters had two weeks in August to pick their favourites.

To get across the line Sunday, "Thrones" has 14 contenders across seven categories.

Serial winner Peter Dinklage is a front-runner for sharp-tongued dwarf Tyrion Lannister, as is Maisie Williams as princess-turned-assassin Arya Stark.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) are among the others in the running.

"Thrones" was not just a critical hit but a sweeping cultural phenomenon — more than 40 million tuned in to watch each episode of the final season.

Emmys organizers, who have copied the Oscars by eschewing a host this year, will hope that such wild popularity lifts the ceremony's viewing figures.

All 10 "Thrones" acting nominees will serve as guest presenters — as will the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller and the Kardashians.

Further star power among the acting nominees will be provided by Oscar-winners Michael Douglas, Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali and Patricia Arquette.