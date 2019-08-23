POLITICS
4 MIN READ
US Open makes changes after Serena-Ramos incident
The United States Tennis Association says that this year for the first time at the Grand Slam it will post code violations on the scoreboard as they occur to avoid confusing fans like last year.
US Open makes changes after Serena-Ramos incident
Serena Williams, right, talks with chair umpire Carlos Ramos as Naomi Osaka, of Japan, listens during the women's final of the US Open tennis tournament, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. / AP
August 23, 2019

A year after Serena Williams infamously clashed with an umpire during her US Open final loss over being assessed multiple violations that confused some viewers, tournament organisers have unveiled changes to make such rulings clearer to fans.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which runs the US Open, said on Friday that this year for the first time at the Grand Slam it will post code violations on the scoreboard as they occur.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos, in line with the Grand Slam rule book, warned Williams for a coaching violation during last year's showpiece with Japan's Naomi Osaka before deducting a point and later a game for her behaviour, which included a smashed racket and calling him a "liar" and thief."

During the post-match trophy presentation a tearful Osaka, who had just won her maiden career Grand Slam title, stood on court while many confused fans who did not understand what was happening as the rules were applied, booed the proceedings.

"We are looking for ways to increase the fan awareness of what's going on in stadium," chief umpire Jake Garner told reporters. "When a violation is given, it will appear on the scoreboards on each court. So again, just to make the fans more aware of what's going on."

In another bid to avoid confusion with how rules are applied the USTA said match officials will be more widely available to broadcasters while during the semi-finals and final an official will be on Twitter throughout the match explaining the rules.

Recommended

During last year's final Williams told Ramos he would not be "on another court of mine as long as you live" and the Portuguese will not oversee any matches at the US Open involving the six-time champion or her older sister Venus.

"It's not the first time that we made decisions that where it's good for the tournament, good for the players, good for the umpires, as well, to not be on those matches," said tournament referee Soeren Friemel.

"In the end, our goal is to assign the best chair umpire for the right match. So in taking all those factors into consideration, the decision was made that he would not do any of the Williams sisters' matches."

USTA chief executive of professional tennis Stacey Allaster said the Williams sisters did not put in a request to be kept apart from Ramos, who will still be considered for all high-profile matches.

"No, no, the request has not come in," said Allaster. "This is our collective decision. We want to focus on the competition."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister