SB: No, I don't think so. There is a lot of misinformation about immigrants that they just come to take jobs or harass their women, and the people I interviewed actually lost their job, so their image will be coloured by misinformation and their own frustration, which is understandable too. I have seen the journey that it takes to get from Guatemala to the US, and it left me without a doubt that you have to have serious reasons to start this journey and leave everything behind. You don't just go tralala let's see if I can get into the States.

Are you still in contact with the immigrants you followed on the film? What is their current state of affairs?

SB: We are still in contact with Omar, the boy we met in Mexico and Texas, when he made it. He was actually the only boy who made it, and I thought he would not, because he looked so naive and was kind of skinny, so very young too. He still lives in the US and managed to get his girlfriend and two kids across too. His friend, who jumped the train in Mexico, died when he was deported to El Salvador, after the filming. He was shot by a gang member when he came out of church with his younger brother.

Given the recent immigration bill in the United States, what do you feel can be changed on a policy level for Latin American refugees to lead better lives?

SB: I think everyone deserves a fair chance to get into any country in the world. Some countries are so strict (including the States, but also the Netherlands) that it is almost impossible to have a decent life. I am not saying you have to let in everyone, but just don't be that selfish, share your wealth and knowledge with people who really need it, share your country and your culture, it will not lead to any major problems. Migration is not the problem. Yes, our traditions might change a bit, and yes we will have to be a little bit more tolerant to other cultures and religions, but after all we are all travelers, in life and on this planet. If you look from outer space, there are no borders. So stop whining about "protecting what is ours" just because we came there first.

Watch “Bad Hombres” on www.trtworld.com/storyteller