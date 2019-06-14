Cuba Gooding Jr turned himself in and was arrested Thursday on charges he groped a woman in an encounter at a New York City night-spot that appears to have been caught on video.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning star of "Jerry Maguire" denies the allegations and pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges at a night court arraignment.

He was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.

Gooding did not discuss his case as he left the court, instead offering well wishes to David Ortiz, the Boston Red Sox star hospitalised after he was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republican.

"Get well, Big Papi," Gooding said while passing a phalanx of cameras and reporters in the courthouse lobby.

Before getting into a car outside, he added: "It's been a long day."

A 29-year-old woman told police that Gooding placed his hand on her breast and squeezed it without her consent Sunday night at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. The woman said she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

Video obtained by TMZ that the website says is from inside the bar on the night in question appears to show Gooding putting his hand on or near a woman's leg and breast as they sit on a couch with another woman between them.

Gooding is then seen pulling the woman's hand to his lips, as if to kiss it, and leaning toward her before another man steps up and talks with them.

The video could be key evidence for prosecutors, but Gooding's lawyer said the footage showed "not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct" and will exonerate him.

"Mr. Gooding has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form," lawyer Mark Heller said.

"Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous, and I frankly am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted," he added.

Gooding, in a dark blue suit, smiled and waved as he walked into a police station Thursday afternoon to meet with special victims investigators. Inside, they took his fingerprints and a mug shot before leading him out in handcuffs.

Later, Gooding sat on a wooden bench in the front row of an austere courtroom, his hands cuffed behind his back and his face turned serious as he waited for his case to be called. As a detective uncuffed him, he uncurled his hands and shook them out.

A conviction could put Gooding behind bars for up to a year.

He is due back in court June 26.

Heller said he doubted the accuser would show up for court hearings and suggested that prosecutors should charge her with perjury if she testified in court and her allegations were contradicted by video.