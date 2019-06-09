An original drawing used for the first published "Tintin" cover was sold at auction on Saturday in Dallas for $1.12 million, the Heritage Auctions house told AFP.

The identities of seller and buyer have not been released.

The illustration, by Tintin creator Herge (the pseudonym of Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi), shows the plucky young reporter sitting on a tree stump carving a makeshift propeller for his plane after the original was damaged in a rough landing somewhere in the Soviet Union. His faithful dog Snowy (Milou in the original French) sits and watches, bandaged from tail to nose.

The beloved Tintin books have been translated into more than 70 languages, but in 1929, 22-year-old Herge was still telling the young journalist's story in the pages of Le Petit Vingtieme (The Little Twentieth), a kids' supplement to the Belgian daily Le Vingtieme Siecle (The Twentieth Century).

The serialised Tintin stories proved so popular that soon Le Petit Vingtieme published them in 16-page installments instead of the original eight, and on February 13, 1930, Tintin made the cover.