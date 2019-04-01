CULTURE
3 MIN READ
El Chapo's wife to launch clothing brand using drug lord's name
29-year-old Emma Coronel said she was calling for interested designers to make contact via her lawyer Mariel Colon, one of the defense attorneys who represented her husband.
El Chapo's wife to launch clothing brand using drug lord's name
In this file photo taken on February 12, 2019 Emma Coronel Aispuro,(C) wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman leaves from the US Federal Courthouse after a verdict was announced at the trial for Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman in Brooklyn, New York. / AFP
April 1, 2019

The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is to launch a new line in clothing bearing the name of the jailed Mexican mob boss, convicted earlier this year of smuggling huge amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine into the United States.

"I have a project for a line of clothing... It is my goal to promote my style and Joaquin's," said Emma Coronel, the 29-year-old wife of the former Sinaloa cartel boss, on her Instagram account, where she has more than 100,000 followers.

Coronel said she was calling for interested designers to make contact via her lawyer Mariel Colon, one of the defence attorneys who represented her husband.

She also invited suggestions from her social media followers for the clothing line, which will feature Guzman's name and initials, JGL.

The outfits sported in court by Coronel, who has twin seven-year-old daughters with Guzman, came under close scrutiny during the cartel leader's three-month trial in Brooklyn, which ended in February.

Recommended

She favoured black with tight-fitting pants that emphasized her curvaceous physique, as well as blazers and high heels.

By contrast Guzman, 61, prefers colourful shirts, baseball caps and sneakers. The shirts he was photographed wearing when he met US actor Sean Penn in 2016 at his Mexico hideout became best-sellers for Los Angeles clothing makers Barabas and are still listed on the firm's website as "El Chapo Shirt".

A woman claiming to be Guzman's daughter, Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman, launched her own brand of clothing, jewellery and liquor in January under the brand name "El Chapo 701", the number referring to the gangster's ranking in the 2009 Forbes list of the world's richest people.

Coronel's announcement made no mention of the existing clothing line with her husband's name attached to it, nor to trademark issues it could prompt.

Guzman was convicted on February 12 of smuggling tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into the United States over a quarter of a century. He is due to be sentenced in June and could face life in prison.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar