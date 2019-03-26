CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Tate exhibition looks back on Van Gogh's early years in London
A new exhibition, dedicated to Vincent Van Gogh, shows how the Dutch painter was influenced by British art, literature and culture during a three-year stay in London at the start of his career.
Tate exhibition looks back on Van Gogh's early years in London
Staff members look at 'Self-Portrait' (1889) by Vincent van Gogh during the preview for the upcoming Van Gogh and Britain exhibition at Tate Britain, London. (March 25, 2019) / AP
March 26, 2019

Vincent Van Gogh left behind just one painting of a British scene, but a new exhibition shows that London was a big influence on the Dutch artist.

The exhibition at Tate Britain charts the time Van Gogh spent in the city as a young man between 1873 and 1876. In London, he worked as an apprentice art dealer, read the novels of Charles Dickens and sketched the River Thames at dusk.

Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said Monday that Van Gogh hadn't started painting yet but "the idea was sown then, while in London."

Recommended

The exhibition, which opens Wednesday and runs until August 11, includes some of Van Gogh's best-known paintings, including "Starry Night Over The Rhone" and "Sunflowers."

His only surviving piece featuring London, 1890's "Prisoners Exercising", also is in the exhibit.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar