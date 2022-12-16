Tunis (Tunisia) -One-and-a-half-years after President Kais Saied dissolved parliament, sceptical Tunisians are heading to the polls on Saturday unsure about the new electoral law that has done away with political parties and electoral lists.

Voters will choose from among 1,055 candidates – without affiliation to any party – for 161 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament.

Despite allegations of an authoritarian style of functioning, Saied remains more popular than any other politician.

However, public enthusiasm over his decision to suspend the legislature last year has faded amid mounting frustration over political instability and a dire economic situation, highlighted by high inflation and food shortages.

Last summer, some Tunisians had high hopes after the President intervened amid demands to abandon the multi-party parliamentary system.

Apart from freezing parliament and assuming executive authority, Saied also wrote the text of the new constitution that handed broad executive powers to the President.

The new law reduces the number of members in the lower house of parliament from 217 to 161. In addition, they will be elected directly instead of through party lists. And lawmakers who “do not fulfil their roles” can be removed if 10 percent of their constituents lodge a formal request.

Several young Tunisians expressed concern over the electoral changes.

“Many constituencies have one or no candidates. In my district, I have a choice between two individuals, but I don’t know any of them. These are not the basics for an election,” says Yahia, 27, a software engineer, who gave only his first name.

He believes the new individual voting system will be “unworkable” and “much more problematic” than the previous system. “Before, parliamentarians from 3-4 party lists struggled to agree. Now, we’re going to have 161 deputies who won’t manage to agree,” he tells TRT World.

Yahia sees no point in voting since Saied has established a hyper-presidential system after seizing broad powers last year. “The new parliament won’t have any actual authority, so it’s useless.”

'Impossible to choose'