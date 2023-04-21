Friday, April 21, 2023

The United States and NATO have expressed confidence that Ukraine could regain ground in a much-anticipated counter-offensive, as they vowed unwavering support for Kiev at a key meeting in Germany.

At the talks hosted by the US, representatives from around 50 nations went "through all the different capabilities, systems, supplies that the Ukrainians need", NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I'm confident that they will now be in a position to be able to liberate even more land," the NATO chief added.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who hosted the Ramstein talks, also assessed that efforts by allies to bolster Kiev "will put Ukraine's forces in a position to continue to succeed on the battlefield".

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters after the meeting that Germany, Poland and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a maintenance hub in Poland to repair Leopard tanks used in Ukraine.

Moscow reacted with anger to the latest gathering in Ramstein, with the Russian foreign ministry saying the allies' action for Ukraine "confirms their direct involvement in the conflict and participation in the planning of military operations".

1826 GMT — Minister: Ukraine will beat Russia in war of technologies

As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for the advantage with their drones and satellite communications.

While the two sides have kept pace with one another thus far, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he was confident his country had the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.

He said the government was planning investments in new technology projects to encourage further competition and innovation. “In this technology war we will surely win,” he said. “Even if fewer than 50-60 percent of supported projects will give some result, it can be decisive on the battlefield.”

1648 GMT — Washington, allies will step up supplying air defence systems to Ukraine

Washington and its allies will step up supplying air defence systems to Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said following the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

“What Ukraine needs most urgently is ground-based air defence capability,” Austin told a news conference, adding that they will do everything to provide these systems.

“I have to applaud the work that our partners are doing. I believe that we can still do more, and I'm asking them to do more, and I believe that they will respond,” he said.

Modern fighter jets were still on Kiev's "wish list", Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov insisted after the talks, saying: "I am sure that we will have modern, NATO-standard... fighter jets as a part of air defence systems."

Allies have so far stopped short of sending Western-made fighter jets to Ukraine, focussing on protecting Ukraine from incoming Russian rocket attacks with anti-air missiles.

1638 GMT — US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tanks

The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as it continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield as quickly as possible, according to US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

31 tanks will reportedly arrive at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany at the end of May, and the troops will begin training a couple of weeks later, for about 10 weeks.

The training tanks will not be the ones given to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia. Instead, 31 M1A1 battle tanks are being refurbished in the United States, and those will go to the frontlines when they are ready.

1310 GMT — Ukraine joins EU disaster solidarity framework

Ukraine has officially joined the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, becoming its 36th member, the European Commission has announced.

With Ukraine’s membership, 27 EU member states and nine partner countries participate in the mechanism that provides immediate assistance in case of natural disasters and emergency situations.

Under the framework, Ukraine has already received over 88,000 tons of life-saving equipment, food, and medicines since the beginning of Russia’s "special military operation" last year in February.

“As a full member, Ukraine will now also be able to provide the same solidarity to other countries and people affected by crises," Lenarcic said.

1233 GMT — Kiev: Situation in city of Bakhmut 'under control'

Ukraine has said that Russian forces had made some advances in fierce fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but that the situation was under control.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar made her comments shortly before Russia's defence ministry said its assault troops were now fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the city held by Ukrainian forces.

"The situation is tense, but under control," Malyar wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Decisions are being made according to military expediency."

1208 GMT — Russia's air force accidentally bombs own city

A Su-34 bomber of the Russian air force has accidentally released a bomb on the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, causing a powerful blast and injuring two people, according to the defence ministry.

The ministry did not provide any further details, but military experts said the weapon likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.

The bomb left a 20-meter (66-foot) -wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard flanked by apartments, damaged several cars and threw one vehicle onto a store roof.

1159 GMT — Kremlin: NATO encroaching on Russia's security

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has criticised NATO, saying Russia is "dealing with an aggressive bloc that views our country as an opponent and encroaches on the security of our country," in a press briefing in Moscow.

Commenting on Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks that Ukraine should eventually join the alliance, Peskov said: "NATO continues its policy of absorbing and drawing Ukraine into the alliance. Our president spoke about this and this potential threat long before the start of his campaign."

"And all this once again demonstrates the correctness of the president's decision to launch this operation, based on the interests of the Russian Federation and the need to ensure its security," he stressed.

Peskov added that Russia wasn't planning a new mobilisation drive for its military operation in Ukraine, amid media reports that students were being served draft notices.

1118 GMT — Ukraine allies vow strong backing at key talks

International backing for Ukraine holds "strong and true", US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said at a meeting in Germany with representatives from 50 ally nations to discuss further support for Kiev.