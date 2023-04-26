A few centuries ago, a language known as Hindavi/Hindi flourished in the plains of North India. It was the zabaan-e Urdu-e mualla-e-Shahjahanabad, the language of the exalted city/court of Shahjahanabad, which corresponds to modern-day Old Delhi. This language was also known as Dihlavi, Hindi/Hindvi, Gujri, Dakani and Rekhta in various stages of its life till the late 19th century.

Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II (.1759-1806), who was proficient in many languages, including Sanskrit, was a poet who wrote in Hindi and popularised it in Shahr-e-Urdu-e-Mualla (Shahjahanabad) by speaking it informally in his royal court.

The journey of Hindi to Urdu is fascinating and must be seen in the context of the rise of the British East India Company (EIC) in India, their policies of divide and rule to gain control and the events leading up to the First War of Indian Independence in 1857 and its fallout.

Very soon, Hindavi/Hindustani, written in Perso-Arabic script, came to be called Urdu, and when written in Devnagari, it became Hindi. But, more importantly, both were also burdened with religious affiliations – Urdu was seen as the Muslim tongue, while Hindi was identified with Hindus.

Urdu is one of India’s 22 official languages but still carries the tag of being the language of Muslims. More so since Pakistan – with only eight percent Urdu speakers – adopted it as their national language.

Over the years, linguists and fans of the language – which has spawned some of the most classical poems and songs in the subcontinent – have lamented a decline in the prestige and standing of Urdu.

But is there any truth in the fear that Urdu is on the decline?

At the annual Jashn-e Rekhta – an annual Urdu literary festival held in New Delhi by the non-profit Rekhta Foundation in the first week of December – the crowds have been so large every year that the gates had to be closed for fear of a stampede.

I talked to Huma Mirza, writer, translator, trustee and advisor of Rekhta Foundation and editor of Rekhta Rauzan. She said, “Two-and-a-half days of Jashn-e-Rekhta and an audience of three lakhs this year speak volumes for the love of Urdu and its tehzeeb in our Hindustan.

“It’s the incredible richness of Urdu and the depth of its distinct forms of literary expressions that draws stadium crowds in a country like India where it is not even taught in schools.”

She gushes about the increasing number of daily hits, running into millions, on rekhta.org as a testimony to the fact that most of the young generation still find their heart throbbing with the most profound human emotions and that they want to be in such a pluralistic culture and intellectual space.

Entrepreneur S. Amir Bashir, who put up stalls at the event, talks of the wonderful response he got. “We have seen a lot of demand for Urdu merchandise (essentially revolving around Urdu poetry). In fact, at this year’s Rekhta festival, we ran out of most of our stock by the end of each day.”

He adds a pertinent point, “The demand is more for merchandise in Roman script (or where both the scripts (English and Urdu are present) as people can read it easily.”

Many buyers buy Urdu merchandise and get it written on a piece of paper in Roman for their reference.

Tayyab Rizvi, the owner of A.H. Clothing that sells shawls, stoles and kurtas with verses in Perso-Arabic script, is also doing great business and even has international orders.

But does this translate to Urdu becoming universal with a growing demand for learning the script? Purists decry the number of people reading Urdu in its own script as a loss of the language since Urdu has specific pronunciations of many words which can only be written in the Perso-Arabic script. It also means that the rich treasure trove of Urdu manuscripts and books can’t be read unless they are translated, and a translation also has its limitations.