Some of the biggest banks in the United States are exploring the possibility of forming a consortium to issue a joint stablecoin, according to The Wall Street Journal, in a move aimed at countering increasing competition from the cryptocurrency sector.

Top US banks reportedly exploring joint stablecoin to rival crypto challengers

The discussions reportedly involve firms co-owned by JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and other major commercial banks. Key players include Early Warning Services — the operator of peer-to-peer payment app Zelle — and The Clearing House, which runs a real-time payments network.

Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal said the talks are still in early, conceptual stages and may evolve depending on future regulatory developments, especially legislation around stablecoins.

Stablecoins — a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar — are increasingly used for transferring digital assets quickly and with minimal fees. Backed by cash or cash-equivalent reserves such as US Treasuries, they function as digital dollars in crypto markets.

Banking giants are reportedly assessing whether their own version could be used for faster payments, such as cross-border transactions that currently take days through traditional systems.

One model under discussion would allow non-member banks to utilise the stablecoin, creating a wider ecosystem. However, some regional and community banks are also weighing a separate consortium, although such a move may be more challenging due to scale and regulatory burdens.