Turkish Cypriot businessman Asil Nadir, jailed in Britain in 2012 for stealing millions from his business empire, was released in Turkey on Friday shortly after he was returned there to complete his sentence.

A court ruling, seen by Reuters, said that Nadir would be released on probation, serving the rest of his sentence outside prison, and that there was no need to monitor him.

Nadir was flown from London to Istanbul on Thursday evening after British authorities accepted his request to serve the rest of his sentence in Turkey. It was not immediately clear if his release was part of the agreement.

His sister, Bilge Nevzat, thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for their efforts in her brother's extradition and release, local media said.

The 74-year-old was jailed for 10 years in 2012 for stealing $41.8 million from Polly Peck, an ailing textiles company, which he transformed into one of the most successful British firms of the 1980s.

Its later collapse was one of Britain's biggest corporate failures and was an embarrassment for the Conservative Party, which had accepted big donations from Nadir in the 1980s.