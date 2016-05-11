A suicide bomber killed at least eight people and wounded 17, including a senior commander, when he rammed a car laden with explosives into a government military convoy travelling in eastern Yemen on Wednesday, a security official said.

The official said that six soldiers and two civilians died in the attack near the city of al Qatan on the convoy of General Abdul Rahman al Halili, head of Yemen's First Military Region which is loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Halili, who was on his way to inspect Yemeni government forces when the attack took place, suffered medium injuries in the attack, the official added.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but militants from Al Qaeda and DAESH terrorists have repeatedly carried out attacks against Yemeni military and security forces in southern and eastern Yemen in recent months.