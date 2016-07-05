Tributes poured in on Tuesday for Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, acclaimed as a "towering figure" in world cinema, following his death in France at the age of 76.

As a writer-director, Kiarostami showed that Iranian cinema was one of the most original and emotionally engaging in the world. He died on Monday from complications related to cancer.

Kiarostami won the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 for Taste of Cherry. It was a film about a middle-aged Iranian man who planned to commit suicide and was looking for someone to bury him when he was dead.

Emerging from a new wave of Iranian cinema that started in the 1960s, he became one of the world's most revered directors.

A towering figure

American film director Martin Scorsese praised his "extraordinary body of work".

"He was a true gentleman, and, truly, one of our great artists," Scorsese told entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Kiarostami's poetic parables of ordinary lives won him international acclaim. French director Jean-Luc Godard once said that "film begins with DW Griffith and ends with Abbas Kiarostami."

News of his death broke late on Monday, with Iranian media reporting that he died from a blood clot in the brain following months of treatment for intestinal problems.

The ISNA news agency said he had returned to Iran from his home in Paris to undergo several operations between February and April, before travelling back to France last week for further treatment.

"Kiarostami's different and deep outlook on life, and his invitation to peace and friendship, will be an everlasting achievement," tweeted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif added: "Iran has lost a towering figure in international cinema".

Just last week, Kiarostami had been invited to join the Academy in Hollywood as part of its efforts to increase the diversity of its Oscar judges.

"He wasn't just a filmmaker. He was a modern mystic, both in his cinema and his private life," Asghar Farhadi, a renowned Iranian film director, told The Guardian.

Iranian cinemas were due to pause showings on Tuesday evening for a prayer in Kiarostami's memory, ISNA reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, French President Francois Hollande praised the director for forging "close artistic ties and deep friendships" with France.