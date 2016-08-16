Indian security forces on Tuesday killed five protesters and injured 10 in renewed clashes.

The clashes erupted after crowds who were angered by the killing of a separatist militant in disputed Kashmir, pelted security forces with stones and defied a curfew, officials said.

Indian-ruled Kashmir has witnessed violent protests since July 8, when security forces killed a field commander of Pakistan-based militant group Hizbul Mujahideen who enjoyed widespread support in the Muslim-majority region.

Kashmir also saw an upsurge in violence around India's Independence Day holiday on Monday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would not bow to terrorism and accused neighbour and archrival Pakistan of glorifying it.

A senior police official said hundreds of protesters threw stones at security forces as they tried to restore order on the streets of Budgam, a district 30 km south of Srinagar, the state's summer capital.

The latest casualties came as security forces opened fire with automatic rifles, a step up from their earlier use of shotguns, whose pellets are meant to incapacitate but not kill.

Locals say the shotguns have inflicted severe injuries and even blinded hundreds of people, among them innocent bystanders.

Indian troops killed a total of seven militants on Monday in two incidents.

Five of them were gunmen who had attempted a cross-border incursion and two more, who had attacked a Srinagar police station.